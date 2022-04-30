Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 30-year-old man in the Delaware River in the vicinity of Central Waterfront, Saturday.
The Coast Guard searched a total of 87 square miles over the course of 3.5 hours.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial report from the master of the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine at approximately 7 a.m. that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
It was stated that the man was last accounted for on the cargo ship between 5:12 a.m and 6:30 a.m., after the vessel had already left the port.
Assets that searched are:
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia.
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.
