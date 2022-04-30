Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water Delaware River

Apr 30th, 2022 · 0 Comment
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia. US Coast Guard File Photo.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia. US Coast Guard File Photo.

PHILADELPHIA — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 30-year-old man in the Delaware River in the vicinity of Central Waterfront, Saturday.

The Coast Guard searched a total of 87 square miles over the course of 3.5 hours.

Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial report from the master of the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine at approximately 7 a.m. that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.

It was stated that the man was last accounted for on the cargo ship between 5:12 a.m and 6:30 a.m., after the vessel had already left the port.

Assets that searched are:

  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia.
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.