Coast Guard suspends search for person in the water

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search, Thursday, for the 60-year old man who fell in the water near mile marker 119 on the Lower Mississippi River.
The Coast Guard searched for a total of 36 hours over 26 square nautical miles on the Mississippi River but were unable to locate the man.
“Our Coast Guard assets alongside our partners searched the entirety of the incident location, however we were unable to relocate him,” said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.
The river has been reopened to all traffic.
Search crews included:
- A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division
- Port of South Marine Division
- Pontchartrain Levee District
- Multiple good Samaritan vessel