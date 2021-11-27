Coast Guard suspends search for person in Baltimore Harbor

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who was seen entering Baltimore Harbor, Saturday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department received the initial notification from the Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point hotel security that they witnessed the person enter the water.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay, Maryland and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The Coast Guard searched a total of 16 square miles over the course of approximately 7 hours.
The Maryland State Police Department and the Baltimore County Fire Department also searched.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Acosta, the command duty officer from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region. “We would like to thank our partners who assisted in the search this morning, and also take the time to stress the importance of proper cold water gear while in or around the water during colder months.”
