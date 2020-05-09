Coast Guard suspends search for owner of adrift kayak near Seabrook, Texas

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard suspended its search for the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found approximately 100-yards off El Jardin Beach near Seabrook, Texas.

The search began Friday morning after Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office of the unmanned, adrift orange kayak south of the Bayport Channel.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Houston Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to search.

Involved in the search were:

• Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

• Coast Guard Air Station Houston

• Coast Guard Station Houston

• Harris County Sheriff’s Office

The Coast Guard’s search will remain suspended pending the development of new information.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the kayak is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.