Coast Guard suspends search for owner of adrift kayak near Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for the owner of an unmanned, adrift kayak found near Aransas Pass, Texas.

The search began Sunday morning when Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification from a good Samaritan of an unmanned and adrift kayak with gear and lights onboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas Response Boat-Small boat crew were launched to search the area.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Coast Guard Station Port Aransas Response Boat-Small boat crew

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel

“Owners of surface water sports watercraft are encouraged to label their watercraft with “If Found” decals to allow response entities to quickly identify the vessel’s owner and aid in the search and rescue of the potentially missing individual,” said Lt. j.g. Kenneth Hawkins, command duty officer. “The Coast Guard offers free decals through the Operation Paddle Smart program at local harbor master offices, select marine supply stores and through the Coast Guard Auxiliary.”

The Coast Guard’s search will remain suspended pending the development of new information.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the vessel is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Command Center at (361) 939-0450.