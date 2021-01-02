Coast Guard suspends search for overdue vessel near south Florida

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended its search, Friday for an overdue vessel between the Bahamas and south Florida.

Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders received a report Tuesday that a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel, last known to be departing Bimini, Bahamas, Monday, did not arrive as expected. The vessel and people were reported to be en route to Lake Worth, Florida.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched approximately 17,000 square miles, roughly double the size of Massachusetts, for about 84 hours.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew

Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvel crew

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered

Royal Bahamas Defence Force surface units

Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association air assets

Patrick Air Force Base air asset

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the people, contact the District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.

