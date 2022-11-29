Coast Guard suspends search for overdue boater near Galveston,

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has suspended its search at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday for a 51-year-old man who failed to return after renting a boat near Galveston, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,577 square miles for over 38.69 combined hours.

Missing is Jeffrey Anderson, 51, from Denton, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7 p.m. Sunday from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina stating a renter had not returned after departing at 2:30 p.m. with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to commence searching.

Additionally, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, an 87-foot coastal patrol boat homeported in Galveston, joined the search Monday morning.

“Suspending a search without a positive conclusion is always a difficult call to make,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Schwind, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “If anyone has any new information about Mr. Anderson’s whereabouts, please contact us.”

