Coast Guard suspends search for motorist near Galveston, Texas

Jun 15th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo.

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a motorist who was ejected from his vehicle and entered the water off the I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge near Galveston, Texas.

The initial call came in Sunday evening when Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by a railroad bridge operator of a man and his dog being ejected from their jeep after a roll-over accident on the causeway bridge. The dog was later found alive near the accident.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.


“We have suspended the search pending any additional information,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Sector Houston-Galveston commanding officer. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision to make and our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Galveston
  • Galveston Island Beach Patrol
  • Galveston Police Marine Division
  • Galveston Fire Department

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.