Coast Guard suspends search for missing woman off Oahu

HONOLULU – The Coast Guard suspended their active search for the missing swimmer off Waimea Bay at 11:00 p.m., Sunday, before transferring the lead to Honolulu Fire Department who will attempt further location and recovery through Monday.

Hanna Wänerskog, 20, remains missing.

“This incident is tragic and unfortunate. The decision to suspend an active search is always a difficult one,” said Lieutenant Commander Brock Blaisdell, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “It is a decision based on survivability factors and time always works against us. Our deepest condolences go out to the Wänerskog family and Hanna’s friends. ”

Coast Guard helicopters, fixed wing aircraft and cutters along with helicopters from the U.S Navy conducted 40 searches encompassing over 485 square miles. Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Police Department and Ocean Safety also utilized helicopters, jets skis and ground teams in the three day search for Wänerskog.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364)

U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crews

Hawaii Fire Department helicopter and rescue rig crews

Hawaii Police Department helicopter crews

Ocean Safety jet skis and shoreline search teams

At 7:35 p.m., Friday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department stating beachgoers reported the Swedish national getting caught in a current.

Weather on scene at the time was reportedly north winds of 17 mph with 11-foot seas on top of 8-foot swells and heavy rain squalls.