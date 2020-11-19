Coast Guard suspends search for missing Tulalip Tribal Officer

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Tulalip Tribal Police Department Officer missing in the waters near Naval Station Everett on the Snohomish River.

Of the two crew members who went missing after their vessel capsized in rough waters, only one has been recovered.

At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received notification from Officer Bernie Edge that a two-man crew had capsized their 26-foot work skiff. Officer Edge said that the vessel was heading out of the jetty when they reported the seas were rough and that they were taking water over the bow.

Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue located the capsized vessel submerged approximately 2 feet below the water line.

At 11:50 p.m. one survivor was recovered near Hat Island by a civilian vessel participating in the search. The survivor reported that he last saw his partner 30 minutes prior to being recovered. He was transported to emergency service technicians for medical care.

Multiple federal, state, local and Tribal crews searched for more than 22 hours.

Crews involved in the search included:

Coast Guard Station Seattle;

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles;

Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion;

Tulalip Tribal Police Department;

Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue;

Naval Station Everett Security Teams;

Everett Fire Department Marine Units ;

Everett Police Dive Units;

Snohomish County Sheriffs Department Marine Units;

Washington State Ferry Service;

Approximately 40 good Samaritan vessels from the Talulip Tribal Fishing Fleet

“The Coast Guard and our Navy, state, local and Tribal partners saturated the waters of the Snohomish River to locate the missing police officer, but, unfortunately we were not able to find him after an extensive search,” said Lt. Zachary Kearney, the Sector Puget Sound command duty officer. “The decision to suspend a search is one of the most difficult decisions the Coast Guard has to make. We search as if one of our own is missing. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing Tulalip Tribal officer.”

The search is suspended pending further developments. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of the Tulalip Tribal officer, please call Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001.

