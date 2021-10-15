Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer off Oahu

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing swimmer off Oahu who was last seen Monday.

The 24 year-old swimmer remains missing.

“Since Monday our crews have worked closely with Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and the Navy covering over 209 square nautical miles during our search,” said Mr. Sam Gardner, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu search and rescue planner. “During that time there has been no sign of the missing swimmer and while it is not an easy decision to make, we suspended the search pending new information.”

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy rescue crews conducted a total of 29 searches over the course of 15.1 hours. Additional searches were conducted by Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-130 aircrews

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

A Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aircrew

Hawaii Fire Department helicopter crews, ground crews, rescue boat crews, divers, and drones

Ocean Safety jet skis and swimmers

Upon receiving the report of the missing swimmer at 3:57 p.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and launched multiple Coast Guard assets.

The weather on scene at the time of the search was winds of 25 mph with 32 mph gusts and seas up to 10 feet.

