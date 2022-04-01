Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer near Gulf Shores

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search at 7:23 p.m. Thursday for a missing swimmer near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Rescue crews searched more than 118 square miles for a combined search time of 8.8 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. The watchstanders coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island

Gulf Shores Police Department

Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue

Alabama Marine Resources Division

