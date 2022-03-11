Coast Guard suspends search for missing surfer off Kauai

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing 41-year-old male surfer off Rock Quarry Beach, Thursday evening.
“A total of 40 searches were conducted covering 631 square miles totaling 95 hours of active searching,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Hoek, a search and rescue coordinator at Sector Honolulu. “We have suspended the search pending any new information, our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”
At 7:45, p.m., Monday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the Kauai Fire Department stating a surfer was missing off Rock Quarry Beach where he had been surfing with his son.
Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed crews from Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RB-M), Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, and the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry to search the area.
Kauai Fire Department deployed ground crews to the area while Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 deployed a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter crew to assist.
Involved in the search:
- Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boast-Medium, crew
- Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry
- Kauai Fire Department ground crews
- Navy HSM-37 Sea Hawk helicopter crew