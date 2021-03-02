Coast Guard suspends search for missing pilot off Boca Raton

MIAMI — Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders suspended the search for 87-year-old Brenden Spratt, Monday at 8:30 p.m., after exhausting all leads for the search.

Air Force Rescue Coordination Center personnel alerted District Seven watchstanders Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m., regarding a downed aircraft, described as a Lancair 320, with at least one person aboard approximately 15 miles southeast of Boca Raton.

Spratt’s son reported to watchstanders that his father last checked in on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. He was reportedly flying from Spruce Creek to Boca Raton and was scheduled to land the same day in a private community that had its own airstrip.

“The decision to suspend a case is never an easy one,” said Lt. Shawn Antonelli, a command duty officer for District Seven. “Our greatest sympathies go out to the Spratt family during this time.”

Crews searched about 15,955 square miles, approximately double the area of New Jersey, and came from:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce

Coast Guard Cutter Cochito

Coast Guard Cutter Heron

Coast Guard Air Auxiliary

Air Force

Rescue crews did not locate any debris.

