Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off the coast of Destin, Florida

Aug 12th, 2021
USCG MH-65 File Photo

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo

  • NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a missing freediver off the coast of Destin, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified that an Okaloosa County Diver found a body matching the description of the missing man.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing air crew
  • Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Manowar

