Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off the coast of Destin, Florida

- NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a missing freediver off the coast of Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified that an Okaloosa County Diver found a body matching the description of the missing man.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed wing air crew
- Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Manowar
