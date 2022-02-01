Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search Tuesday for the missing boater near Man O’ War Harbor pending new information.

Missing is 41-year-old Erik Rundle.

A good Samaritian reported a capsized 12-foot inflatable vessel to Sector Key West watchstanders, Sunday, at approximately 7:45 a.m.

A man on Fleming Key flagged down the Station Key West rescue crew, at approximately 8:15 a.m., after they arrived on scene. The man reported he and Rundle capsized in their vessel Saturday night. The reporting source swam to shore, but Rundle stayed with the capsized vessel to try and save it.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Erik Rundle,” said Cmdr. Todd Hartfiel, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and is only made after careful consideration of all the available facts.”

Coast Guard crews and partner agencies searched more than 3,245 square miles, an area larger than Delaware.

Rescue crews a part of the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump

Coast Guard Station Key West

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Key West Police Department

Key West Fire Department

U.S. Navy

If anyone has information on Erik Rundle’s whereabouts, please call Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.