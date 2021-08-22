Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Whittier, Alaska

Still missing is Victor Moreno, who was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, and brown boots.
The Coast Guard suspended the search after Coast Guard boat and aircrews dedicated over 13 hours of search time and covered approximately 325 square nautical miles.
Involved in the search were a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews from Coast Guard Station Valdez.
“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make, and it is not one made lightly,” said Mr. Cory Cichoracki, Sector Anchorage command duty officer. “I offer my deepest condolences to those affected by this incident.”