Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Jefferson Parish

Jan 28th, 2021
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing person Wednesday in the Lower Mississippi River near Jefferson Heights in Jefferson Parish.

Missing is Elisander Alvardo, 44, last seen wearing coveralls and no life jacket.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m., Tuesday by Zito Fleeting reporting one of their barge workers had fallen overboard near Mile Marker 105 in Jefferson Parish.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 114 square nautical miles continuously for a total of 8 hours.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s County helicopter aircrew
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s County marine unit

