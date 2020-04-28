Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Grand Isle, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Tuesday.
Missing is Marvin Funes, a 32-year-old from Metairie, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 326 square nautical miles for approximately 47 hours.
“Our crews searched diligently for two days but were regrettably unable to locate Mr. Funes,” said Scott Talbot, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Funes during this difficult time. I also want to remind people to heed local warnings in Grand Isle and on the jetties.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish boatcrew
- Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries
