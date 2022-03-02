Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Fort Pickens

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday for a missing 63-year-old man near Fort Pickens, Florida.

Rescue crews searched more than 1,426 square nautical miles for a combined search time of approximately 29.5 hours.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call at approximately 11 a.m. Monday reporting a vessel was found with the throttle engaged and kill switch missing with no one aboard. The vessel was found near Fort Pickens Fishing Pier. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard ATC mobile
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Pensacola
  • Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • Escambia Search and Rescue
  • Lower Alabama Search and Rescue
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Orange Beach Marine Police
  • Alabama Marine Resources
  • National Park Service
  • Department of Defense helicopter

