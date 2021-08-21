Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Fort Morgan, Alabama

Aug 21st, 2021 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing swimmer near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders were notified by the Gulf Shores Police Department conducting a shoreline search that a body was found matching the description of the missing male.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile initially received a report Friday from Baldwin County 911 at approximately 1:45 p.m. of a 19-year-old male struggling in the water approximately 40-yards off the beach on the Gulf side of Fort Morgan.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Seahorse
  • Fort Morgan Fire Rescue
  • Orange Beach Fire Rescue
  • Gulf Shore Life Guards
  • Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2021 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.