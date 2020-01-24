Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft file photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for one person who went missing aboard the vessel Star Aquila, Friday.

Coast Guard crews searched over 1,049 square-nautical miles for approximately 40 hours but were unable to find the missing person.

Involved in the search are:


  • Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Man O War crew
  • Star Aquila crew members

