Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Dapuhin Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water near Dauphin Island, Alabama.
Still missing is Robert Brent, a 20-year-old man from Yazoo County, Mississippi, last seen swimming near a Dauphin Island beach on Sunday evening. The Coast Guard searched 1,794 square miles over a cumulative 50 hours, but was unable to locate Brent.
“Our Coast Guard crews alongside partner agencies have searched with high confidence in the area of Brent’s last known position,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Brewton, search mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “Unfortunately we have not been able to locate this young man, who was loved by his family and community. Our deepest sympathies are with the family right now.”
Agencies that were involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Rescue Boat-Medium boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Dauphin Island Police and Fire Departments
- Alabama Marine Resources
- Alabama Marine Police
- Daphne Search and Rescue
- Mobile County Sheriffs Flotilla
