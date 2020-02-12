Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Belle River, Louisiana

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water in the Port Allen Route near Belle River, Louisiana.

Coast Guard crews searched over 8 square-nautical miles of the river continuously for approximately 20 hours but were unable to find the missing person.

Involved in the search were:


  • Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
  • Iberville Sheriff’s Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

