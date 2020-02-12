Coast Guard suspends search for missing person near Belle River, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a person in the water in the Port Allen Route near Belle River, Louisiana.
Coast Guard crews searched over 8 square-nautical miles of the river continuously for approximately 20 hours but were unable to find the missing person.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Iberville Sheriff’s Office
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
