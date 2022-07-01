Coast Guard suspends search for missing person in the water

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Coast Guard suspended the search for a 23-year-old man Thursday night in waters just off ‘La Poza del Obispo’ in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
Harold Carrion Butter from Arecibo was found alive Friday morning in an abandoned structure near Garcia Park in Arecibo where he was detained by Puerto Rico Police.
Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday from a 911 Emergency operator who initially reported the incident to the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter launched from Air Station Borinquen, while a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium also responded to the scene. Watchstanders transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast advising boaters and mariners in the vicinity to be on the lookout.
Responders from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau, the Arecibo Municipal Office of Emergency Management, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action were actively searching on land and with dive teams and surface units.
Since the search began Tuesday, Coast Guard air and surface units conducted six surface and 13 air searches covering an area of 1,625 square nautical miles, an area approximately half the size of Puerto Rico.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search included:
- Two MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters form Air Station Borinquen
- Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos – (154-foot fast response cutter)
- Two 45-foot Response Boat-Mediums from Station San Juan
- HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Air Station Miami.
