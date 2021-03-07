Coast Guard suspends search for missing person in Lake Pontchartrain

Mar 7th, 2021 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday for a missing person near the Highway 11 drawbridge in Lake Pontchartrain.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office stating they had recovered the missing person who was reportedly unresponsive.

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call stating a pleasure craft with five people aboard allided with the drawbridge and one of the occupants was ejected from the vessel. The other four people were taken to a University Medical Center New Orleans by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for further medical care.

