Coast Guard suspends search for missing mariner off Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam —​​ The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for a missing mariner last seen aboard the Ming Maan Shiang No. 38 northeast of Guam, Monday.

The mariner, believed to have fallen overboard, remains missing.

“Working with the Navy and the crew of the Ming Maan Shiang No. 38, we conducted a total of 18 searches, over the course of 73 hours, covering over 5,345 square miles,” said Lt. j. g. Deborah King, the operations unit controller at Joint-Rescue Sub-Center Guam. “It’s never an easy decision to suspend a search and rescue case.”

At 2:04 p.m., Thursday, Coast Guard Forces Micronesia | Sector Guam watchstanders received notification from Taipei Rescue Coordination Center of a missing crewmember from the fishing vessel Ming Maan Shiang 425-miles northeast of Guam.

Upon notification, Sector Guam watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and deployed assets to search the area while also coordinating with local and federal partners.

Involved in the search were:

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew

Coast Guard Forces Micronesia-Sector Guam watchstanders

Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center watchstanders

A Navy P-8 Poesiden aircrew

The crew of the Ming Maan Shaiang No. 38

*All times are in Chamorro Standard Time

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.