Coast Guard suspends search for missing man on Savannah River

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews suspended the search for the missing man on the Savannah River Sunday at approximately 8:45 p.m. pending further information.
He is reportedly wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.
A good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders on VHF Ch. 16 stating three people were in the water in the vicinity of Hutchinson Island after a recreational vessel allided with dredging equipment on the Savannah River on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m.
Local partner agencies and good Samaritans arrived on scene and rescued two of the people in the water and brought them to awaiting emergency medical responders.
Agencies who searched:
- Coast Guard Station Tybee
- Air Station Savannah
- Department of Natural Resources
- Savannah Fire Department
- Chatham County Sheriff
- Savannah Harbor Pilots
- Beaufort Water Search and Rescue
If anyone has information about this case, please call Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.