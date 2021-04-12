Coast Guard suspends search for missing man on Savannah River

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews suspended the search for the missing man on the Savannah River Sunday at approximately 8:45 p.m. pending further information.

He is reportedly wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

A good Samaritan contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders on VHF Ch. 16 stating three people were in the water in the vicinity of Hutchinson Island after a recreational vessel allided with dredging equipment on the Savannah River on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m.

Local partner agencies and good Samaritans arrived on scene and rescued two of the people in the water and brought them to awaiting emergency medical responders.

Agencies who searched:

Coast Guard Station Tybee

Air Station Savannah

Department of Natural Resources

Savannah Fire Department

Chatham County Sheriff

Savannah Harbor Pilots

Beaufort Water Search and Rescue

If anyone has information about this case, please call Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

