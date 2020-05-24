Coast Guard suspends search for missing man off Provincetown coast

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Auxiliarist Joseph Feldman.

Boston — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing man off Provincetown pending new information.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a call at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, reporting an overdue kayaker, 50-year old Carol Madru.

Madru was reportedly last seen with 51-year-old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki.


Madru was found unresponsive 6:30 a.m., Saturday on the eastern shore of Provincetown Harbor and later declared deceased.

Czarnecki is still missing at this time.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Provincetown 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Code MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
  • Provincetown Harbormaster
  • Provincetown Police Department

Crews searched 180 square miles for 16 hours.

If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

