Coast Guard suspends search for missing man off Provincetown coast

Boston — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing man off Provincetown pending new information.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a call at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, reporting an overdue kayaker, 50-year old Carol Madru.
Madru was reportedly last seen with 51-year-old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki.
Madru was found unresponsive 6:30 a.m., Saturday on the eastern shore of Provincetown Harbor and later declared deceased.
Czarnecki is still missing at this time.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Station Provincetown 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Air Station Cape Code MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Provincetown Harbormaster
- Provincetown Police Department
Crews searched 180 square miles for 16 hours.
If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.
