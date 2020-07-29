Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing 67-year old man who reportedly entered the water near 86th Street in Virginia Beach Monday evening.
The Coast Guard joined the multi-agency search Monday evening after notification from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, who reported a family member saw the man enter the water but not return.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 1,450 square miles over a period of 38 hours with multiple assets.
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew were launched to the scene and commenced searching the area through the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Also involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder
- Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130J Hercules aircraft crew
- Virginia Marine Resource Commission
- Virginia Beach Police Department – Marine Unit
- Virginia Beach Fire Department
- Virginia Beach EMS
“Suspending a case is an extremely difficult decision to make; our thoughts and prayers are with the family members during this challenging time,” said Cmdr. Jason Ingram, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Virginia. “Many other Virginia based agencies also participated in the search efforts, and we thank them for their cooperation and assistance.”
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments