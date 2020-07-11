Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Ventnor Beach, NJ

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. — The Coast Guard ended their search for the missing swimmer Jalan Alston in the vicinity of Ventnor Beach on Saturday.
The search began when a woman called 911 yesterday evening, reporting that she and another friend made it to shore after an 18-year-old male member of their party assisted them by swimming and pushing them towards land after they encountered trouble in the water. The message was relayed to watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at approximately 7:00 p.m.
A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City.
Along with the Ventnor City Police Department, Coast Guard personnel searched a combined total of 58 square-miles over air, sea, and land over a period of 13 hours.
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the missing swimmer, pending the development of new information.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Jalan,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “It’s always difficult to suspend a case and it weighs especially heavy on our hearts knowing that he was helping others.”
