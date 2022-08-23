Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Galveston, Texas

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 68 square miles for over 20 combined hours.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a call at 7:30 p.m. Sunday from Galveston Police Department dispatchers stating a man went missing after attempting to rescue his 3-year-old daughter in the water east of San Luis Pass. Galveston Island Beach Patrol personnel rescued the man’s daughter.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to search. Additionally, watchstanders coordinated search efforts with multiple other government agencies. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk also joined in the search.
“Considering the extensive efforts of Coast Guard crews and our numerous state and local agency partners, we determined it was time to suspend our search for the missing individual,” said Cmdr. Michael Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “This is an absolutely heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with this man’s loved ones during this painful time.”
