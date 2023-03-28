Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Elliot Key

MIAMI — Coast Guard and partner agencies suspended their search, Tuesday, for a 51-year-old male who went missing in the vicinity of Elliott Key.
Missing is Harvin Woods.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report of a missing person at approximately 12:20 a.m., Sunday, stating that Woods had not returned to Bayfront Park Marina from Elliot Key sandbar.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach rescue crew and an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew.
The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for approximately 36 hours, covering more than 930 square miles.
“The decision to suspend search and rescue operations is always a difficult one,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, a Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones during this challenging time.”.
Search and rescue crews include:
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami
- Coast Guard Station Miami Beach
- Miami Dade Marine Patrol
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Biscayne National Park Rangers
