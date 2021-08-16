Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Daufuskie Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 51-year-old man who went missing near Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, Sunday.
Craig Lamonte Jones is 6-foot-1-inch, bald, Black male last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.
The Coast Guard searched more than 20 square nautical miles for approximately 10 hours.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received notification at approximately 7:57 a.m., Saturday, from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating Jones jumped into the water off the pier near Melrose Landing Road and was not seen resurfacing.
“The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, used all available assets and means to search for Mr. Jones in the Cooper River yesterday,” said Lt. j.g. Allison Rychtanek, a search and rescue controller for Sector Charleston Command Center. “Due to the nature of the waterway and the duration of daytime searches, the Coast Guard, unfortunately, had to suspend its search, pending any further developments.”
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
- Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew
The Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, and Daufuskie Island Fire Department personnel are also searching.
Weather at the time of the incident was light wind and clear skies.
If anyone has information about this case, please call Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.
