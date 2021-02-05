Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Buckman Bridge

Feb 5th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard suspended the search Friday for a man who went missing after reportedly falling overboard a 30-foot fishing vessel near Buckman Bridge south of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Thursday.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:57 a.m. of a 30-foot commercial fishing vessel unmanned and running in circles near the southside of the Buckman Bridge.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville dispatched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast over VHF channel-16 notifying all mariners to keep a sharp lookout for 20 year-old-man who was reported missing.

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

  • 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport
  • 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Mayport
  • MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Clearwater
  • Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon (WPB-87310)

Partner agencies involved with the search were crews from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Florida Fish & Wildlife, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Jacksonville Sheriff Office marine assets and dive units.

“We are thinking of the family and friends in this difficult time,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “We thank our partner agencies for their search efforts during this tragic situation.”

