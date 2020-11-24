Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who went missing after falling overboard near Blount Island, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received notification at approximately 3 a.m., Sunday from the Tugboat Pop stating a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge and did not resurface.
“The loss of a fellow professional mariner is especially difficult and our sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends and co-workers,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “We ask that all mariners keep a sharp lookout while transiting the waterways near Blount Island and to call our command center at 904-714-7555 with any reports of new information. Thank you to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for their rapid response and partnership throughout this challenging search.”
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Mayport
