Coast Guard suspends search for missing man in Port of Savannah

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard suspended the search Tuesday evening for a man who went missing after he fell while transiting the gangway to the motor vessel Maersk Tukang in the Port of Savannah.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston received the initial notification from the Georgia Port Authority at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday, stating a man had fallen into the water and had not resurfaced.
The man has been identified as Mr. Joe Williams, 70, who is from the greater Savannah area.
“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Mr. Williams during this very difficult time and we would like to thank all of the first responders who assisted with the search,” said Cmdr. Garrett Meyer, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Charleston.
Coast Guard assets involved:
- MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah
- A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Tybee Island
Partner agencies involved:
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources
- Savannah Fire and Rescue
- Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
- Garden City Fire and Rescue
