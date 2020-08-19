Coast Guard suspends search for missing man in Northern Puget Sound

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man missing in the waters between La Conner and Blaine, Washington.

Missing is Michael Smith, 39, who was last seen wearing black shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received notification by the Swinomish Tribal Police Department that a man had been reported overdue by a family member.

According to a relative, Smith was scheduled to arrive in Blaine by sunset Monday.

Crews searched 143 square miles for 11 hours.

Crews involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Station Bellingham

Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles

Coast Guard Cutter Sea Lion

Swinomish Tribal Police Department

Numerous Tribal fishing vessels participated in the search as well.

The search is suspended pending further developments. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Smith, please call Sector Puget Sound at 206-217-6001.

