Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off Florida Keys

Nov 18th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Parrinello.

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search for 43-year-old Brian Mcauley, Thursday, pending new information.

Maculey’s girlfriend reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. that he hadn’t returned from kayaking about 1 mile off Geiger Key.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Brian Mcauley,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy, and we will revisit the case if new information pertaining to the search is discovered.”

Rescue crews searched 1,328 square miles.

Search and rescue crews include:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Miami
  • Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
  • Coast Guard Station Key West
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary Air
  • Naval Air Station Search and Rescue Detachment Key West
  • Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Key West Fire Department
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

