Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off Florida Keys

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search for 43-year-old Brian Mcauley, Thursday, pending new information.
Maculey’s girlfriend reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. that he hadn’t returned from kayaking about 1 mile off Geiger Key.
“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Brian Mcauley,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy, and we will revisit the case if new information pertaining to the search is discovered.”
Rescue crews searched 1,328 square miles.
Search and rescue crews include:
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
- Coast Guard Station Key West
- Coast Guard Auxiliary Air
- Naval Air Station Search and Rescue Detachment Key West
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Key West Fire Department
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
