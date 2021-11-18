Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off Florida Keys

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search for 43-year-old Brian Mcauley, Thursday, pending new information.

Maculey’s girlfriend reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders Monday at approximately 5:30 p.m. that he hadn’t returned from kayaking about 1 mile off Geiger Key.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Brian Mcauley,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy, and we will revisit the case if new information pertaining to the search is discovered.”

Rescue crews searched 1,328 square miles.

Search and rescue crews include:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Key West

Coast Guard Auxiliary Air

Naval Air Station Search and Rescue Detachment Key West

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Key West Fire Department

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

