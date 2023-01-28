Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker off California

The search was suspended pending further information after first responders found no sign of the missing kayaker.
At 6:38 p.m., Friday, Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay received a notification from the Marin County Dispatch regarding a 911 call reporting an overturned green kayak 200 yards south of Lawsons Landing.
Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay responders notified Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders who issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Coast Guard assets to search the area.
Partner agencies also deployed search teams in response.
Assets involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews
- Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sockeye
- Southern Marin Fire Department Jet ski operators
- Marin County divers
- A Sonoma County helicopter crew
The weather on scene was winds of 20 mph and seas up to 6 feet.
