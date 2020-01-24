Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayak owner near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard located the owner of the unmanned, adrift kayak after the owner saw reports that his kayak was missing Thursday.

The kayak was initially found in the vicinity of Pier 21 near the Cruise Ship Terminal in Galveston, Texas, by the Galveston Police Marine Division.

“We encourage all kayak owners to register their vessels through Texas Parks and Wildlife so that if your kayak becomes adrift we can quickly identify the owner without expending Coast Guard resources searching for a possible man overboard,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Howells, Sector Houston-Galveston watchstander.

Involved in the search were:

• Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston

• Coast Guard Air Station Houston

• Coast Guard Station Galveston

• Galveston Police Marine Division