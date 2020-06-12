Coast Guard suspends search for missing free diver off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard suspended their active search off Hawaii Island for Malcolm Davis, 20-years-old, Thursday evening.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Malcolm’s family and anyone affected by this tragedy,” said Cmdr. Ben Gates, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Deputy Commander. “Working with the Hawaii County Fire Department, Navy, and Maui Fire Department our crews conducted 23 searches covering 1,101 square miles with no sign of Malcolm. While it is not an easy decision, we suspended the active search after sunset tonight pending any further new information.”avis was last seen Tuesday morning wearing white board shorts with black fins off Mahukona.

Involved in the search were:

Hawaii County Fire Department Jet ski operators

A Hawaii County Fire Department Rescue Boat crew

Two Hawaii County Fire Department Helicopter crews

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrews

Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopter crew

Maui Fire Department crews

At 11:33 a.m., Tuesday, Sector Honolulu Command Center received a report from the Hawaii Fire Department dispatch notifying them of the situation.

Upon notification, Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed the Coast Guard assets to search the area. Over the following days, both Navy and Maui Fire Department crews joined the Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department crews in the search.