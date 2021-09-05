Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies have suspended their search for a missing 70 year old fisherman who was reported overdue on Thursday.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission recovered a body matching the description of the missing mariner at 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia watchstanders received notification at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday that the fisherman had not returned from his scheduled fishing trip. Sector Virginia issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launched two response boat crews from Station Milford Haven, an 87-foot Patrol Boat crew, an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, and coordinated the search efforts for seven other agencies.

Other Agencies Involved in the Search:

Naval Air Station Patuxent River

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team

Abingdon Fire Department

Gloucester Fire Department

Poquoson Fire Department

York County Police Department

“We are thankful for the collaborative interagency relationships and for all of the responders who supported this search effort,” said Coast Guard Capt. Samson Stevens, Sector Virginia Commander. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family throughout this unimaginably challenging time.”

