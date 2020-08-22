Coast Guard suspends search for missing dredge crew members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd.

The bodies of two of the missing crew members were recovered at approximately 2 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., Saturday. Two crew members remain missing.

“Our Coast Guard crews worked intently alongside state and local partners to locate the two crew members who remained missing, but unfortunately, we were unable to locate them,” said Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and a lot of factors are considered before suspending a search. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the missing crew members during this difficult time.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Port Aransas

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Cutter Chinook

Coast Guard Cutter Manta

Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon

Port Police Department Marine Units

Harbormaster’s Office

Security Command Center

At 8:12 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi. A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two injured crew members and four remained missing. The fire onboard the dredging vessel was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. Friday after the vessel broke apart and sunk.

For previous reports regarding search and rescue efforts click here or here.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.