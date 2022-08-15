Coast Guard suspends search for missing doctor from Naples, FL

ST. PETERSBURG Fla.— The Coast Guard has suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross of Naples, Florida, Sunday.
Coast Guard crews covered an area of approximately 13,100 square miles over the course of 100 hours.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center began initial investigation and follow-on searches for Cross, Wednesday. Cross’ 33-foot vessel “Vitamin Sea” was located adrift 16 miles south of Sanibel Island Thursday afternoon.
“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Collier County Sheriff, Lee County Sheriff, and Naples Police also contributed to the search efforts.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:
- 29-foot Response Boat-Small and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Fort Myers
Beach
- MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130J Hercules from Air Station Clearwater
- HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Air Station Miami
- Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile, an 84-foot patrol boat
