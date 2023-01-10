Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver off Elliot Key

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews suspended the search, Monday, for a 60-year-old male diver who went missing in the vicinity of Elliott Key.

Missing is Roberto Salgado.

On Saturday, a good Samaritan reported to Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders, at approximately 5 p.m., that a person went missing while snorkeling.

A Station Miami Beach rescue crew and an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched. Biscayne National Park Rangers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews assisted with the search.

The Coast Guard and partner agencies searched more than 1,551 square miles for three days.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Sinclair, a Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the Salgado family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard and partner agencies who also assisted in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Cutter Flyingfish

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.