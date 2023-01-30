Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver off California

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Coast Guard and partners have suspended the search for a missing 27-year-old diver off Fanshell Beach, Sunday.
The search was suspended pending further information after Coast Guard and Navy responders conducted 17.6 cumulative search hours covering 128 square nautical miles with no sign of the missing diver.
At 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from Coast Guard Station Monterey crewmembers describing four divers who had been caught in a rip tide off the beach. Three of the divers were able to swim to shore but one remained missing.
Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, deployed Coast Guard assets to search, and coordinated with partners agencies in the area.
Assets involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews
- Monterey County Fire Department rescue swimmers
- A Monterey County Fire Department response boat crew
- A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore
- Seaside Fire Department first responders
- Cal Fire first responders
The weather on scene was winds of 12 mph and seas up to eight feet.