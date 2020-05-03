Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver near Port Royal Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing diver near Port Royal Sound, Sunday.

Missing is Alan Devier, 49, North Charleston.

After searching more than 7,589 square miles for over 168 hours, officials were unable to locate Devier.

“Working alongside state and local agencies as well as numerous volunteers, we have searched aggressively since Tuesday evening,” said Capt. John Reed, Commander of Sector Charleston. “Despite that effort, we have been unable to locate Alan. It is with a heavy heart that I have suspended our active search for him. The Devier family remains in my thoughts and prayers.”

Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a request for helicopter assistance from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, for a missing diver in a black scuba suit.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah

Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Cutter Pompano

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island

Coast Guard Station Charleston

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Tybee Island

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Beaufort County Marine Rescue Squadron

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division

Fripp Island Fire and Rescue

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services

