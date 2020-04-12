Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Diver

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has ended its search for a missing diver near the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City, Florida, Sunday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday that a vessel had driven through an area where four recreational divers had been swimming near the Hathaway Bridge.
One diver was struck by the vessel and transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries. One diver who did not resurface was presumed to have been struck as well. The other two divers were reportedly not injured.
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission notified Sector Mobile at 9:30 a.m. Sunday that a body had been recovered matching the description of the missing person. The identity was later confirmed to be the missing diver.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 140 square nautical miles for approximately 22 hours.
Involved in the search were:
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew
Coast Guard Cutter Ridley
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission
Panama City Police Department
