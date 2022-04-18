Coast Guard suspends search for missing cruise ship passenger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard suspended the search Monday for Tang Tran, a 43-year-old man, who went missing Saturday, approximately 63 miles east of Melbourne, Florida.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 2,078 square miles for 58 search hours.

At 1:15 a.m., Saturday, a Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship crew member notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders of a passenger who went overboard.

District Seven watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast over VHF Channel-16 and relayed the message to Sector Jacksonville watchstanders. Sector Jacksonville watchstanders assumed the search and rescue mission coordination from District Seven watchstanders following the initial notification.

“This evening I made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Mr. Tran,” said Capt. Mark Vlaun, Commander, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “We are grateful to Carnival for the swift response and support to the family. Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Tran’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard assets involved in the search:

HC-144 Casa aircrew from Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC-912)

Coast Guard Cutter Hero

Coast Guard Cutter Ibis

